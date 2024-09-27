Electronic Arts (EA) will be sunsetting ‘The Simpsons: Tapped Out’ next month.

The online city-building mobile game - which was developed by EA Mobile, Fox Digital Entertainment and IronMonkey Studios - has been available on iOS and Android devices since February 2012, but the publisher has now announced it has made the “difficult decision” to remove the title from app stores on 31 October.

In a Facebook post, the company wrote: “The decision to end our 12-year journey is an emotional one.

”Together with our partners at The Simpsons and The Walt Disney company, we have delighted in bringing this game to you, the fans, and seeing how you’ve each built your own beloved versions of Springfield.

“It has been a remarkable journey, and we are grateful that we’ve been able to deliver 308 updates, 831 characters and including today’s final farewell 1,463 questlines.”

Following the news, EA said it has also disabled all in-app purchases in ‘Tapped Out’.

While the title will be taken off app stores at the end of next month, the studio added ‘Tapped Out’ would remain playable until the servers were shut down on 24 January 2025.

Throughout its time on iOS and Android, ‘Tapped Out’ proved to be widely successful, with EA saying in 2014 the title had generated more than $130 million in digital net revenue.