‘The Sims 4’ may eventually get a major overhaul in the future.

The Sims 4

The 2014 simulator title - which is developed by Maxis and published by Electronic Arts - will continue to receive updates going into the future in lieu of a ‘Sims 5’, and while series boss Lyndsay Pearson isn’t keen about giving the game a revamp yet, the team hasn’t rejected the idea completely.

Speaking with PC Gamer, Pearson said: “We certainly entertain everything.

“I mean, we talk about all the different paths forward and what makes sense and what to do with ‘The Sims 4’ or any of our games.”

The series head added that there were “so many different ways” the team could potentially overhaul ‘The Sims 4’s graphics or technical capabilities, but insisted the developers were focused on squashing current issues and bugs in the game.

She explained: “I think it's a question of looking at all those pieces and parts and saying 'Which pieces really need the biggest overhaul? Can we do them in parallel? Do we need to do that fundamental scaffolding?’”

Looking to the future, Pearson stressed she believed ‘The Sims 4’ will continue to stay popular as competitors like ‘InZOI’ and ‘Paralives’ look to enter the simulator space because ‘The Sims’ has a “very particular flavour” of humour that seperates itself from the rest.

She added: “I think there's a lot of puns, there's a lot of parody, there's a very specific flavour of ‘The Sims’ world, because it is just enough character of our own that I think it's hard to replicate because it feels very uniquely ‘Sims’ to us.”