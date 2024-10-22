‘Smash Bros.’ creator Masahiro Sakurai has sunsetted his YouTube channel because he is working on a mystery new game.

Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai has sunsetted his YouTube channel because he is working on a mystery new game

The 54-year-old game designer - who had worked on the franchise up until its most recent instalment ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ - pivoted to the video streaming platform in 2022 to share stories about his time in the industry, though Sakurai has now announced he will be leaving his channel in order to start work on a new title.

Sakurai revealed he had written a game proposal in July 2021 while he was busy working on DLC for ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’, which he said is now moving forward.

In his final video posted to his Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games channel, he said: “I received a request to write a game proposal, which I finished at lightning speed.

“I'm sorry I can't share more about this project, but assuming we're able to get it made, it should be announced sooner or later.”

The industry veteran added his time working on ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ ended in October 2021, at which point he had “been given the OK to move forward with production” for this new title.

Even though he admitted “it was going to take some time to assemble the right team”, Masahiro emphasised development on this mystery game would begin in the near future.