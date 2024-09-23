‘Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2’ developer Saber Interactive is already thinking about possible DLCs and future games in the series.

The third-person-shooter only released on 9 September, though the company’s CEO Tim Willits has revealed game director Dmitry Grigorenko has already “proposed some story ideas that could either be DLC or a sequel”.

Speaking to IGN, he said: “We’re literally just catching our breath. This is two weeks out. We just need to get the dust to settle. But I can confidently say that we will not disappoint our ‘Warhammer’ fans in the future. It's too big of a success!

“I know that's an obvious thing to say, but hopefully we'll be working on ‘Space Marine’ content for a long time.”

When asked about a possible third ‘Space Marines’ title, Willits emphasised both he and the studio were very keen to work on a sequel with publisher Games Workhop.

He said: “We just have to figure it out. I would love to do it, yes. Yes, yes, yes! There's so many different factions ... there are other chapters, too, that are interesting.”

Reflecting on the newly-released title, the Saber boss said that it will “change everything” the company does, and looked to the studio’s future titles like ‘A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead’, ‘John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando’ and ‘Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic’.

He said: “With ‘Space Marine 2’, it really does change everything.

“During our company party, I gave a little 30-second speech and I told the whole team, this changes everything we do moving forward, from our small games like our third-party publishing games, to ‘A Quiet Place’ next month.

“We have ‘Toxic Commando' coming up with Focus [Entertainment] soon. Everything that we do now, this changes.”