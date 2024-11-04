Square Enix will be ensuring “more and more” of its future games are “released simultaneously” across all platforms.

Square Enix will be ensuring 'more and more' of its future games are 'released simultaneously' across all platforms

For years, the developer has only launched its titles on PlayStation and PC - with ‘Final Fantasy XVI’ only coming to Xbox in March 2024 - but now the studio’s director Naoki ‘Yoshi-P’ Yoshida has revealed Square Enix is looking to move away from exclusive games starting with its upcoming action-arcade title ‘Fantasian Neo Dimension’.

Discussing the new title with 4Gamer, ‘Yoshi-P’ said: “Of course, we want you to play it a lot on other platforms as well. This time, we will also release the Xbox Series X|S version at the same time.

“In the future, Square Enix titles will be released simultaneously on each platform more and more, but since this is close to the first release, we would like Xbox users to play it as well.”

After launching ‘Final Fantasy XVI’ on PC in September, the franchise producer revealed Square Enix was looking to bring the game on Microsoft’s console, though did not provide a launch window.

‘Yoshi-P’ told Video Games: “Of course we did announce the PC version of the game, so looking towards the Xbox version, we do want to release it on Xbox.

“But when it comes to the specifics such as when the game would be available and such, we are not in a position to be able to share anything.

“But of course, I want to say that it’s not as if there’s zero hope, and we very much do want to achieve that. So players should not give up in terms of their hopes.”