‘Star Wars: Eclipse’s lead writer Adam Williams has parted ways with Quantic Dream.

Star Wars: Eclipse’s lead writer Adam Williams has parted ways with Quantic Dream

The developer had worked on the upcoming action-adventure game at the ‘Detroit: Become Human’ studio since 2021, though has now announced he has left the company and founded his own studio.

In a post to LinkedIn, he wrote: “After almost 10 years at Quantic Dream, I am leaving to found a new studio, together with a group of very talented designers and developers.

“We can’t say too much just yet. We are working on something very innovative, very special and, for now, very secret. More on that soon. I’ve already been in touch with many of you guys at Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm, to thank you for everything on ‘Detroit’ and ‘Eclipse’. It’s been a great adventure.”

This is the latest setback to the upcoming game after Quantic Dream struggled to hire staff to work on the title once the studio’s boss David Cage came under fire for allegedly calling women “w*****” and saying, “at Quantic Dream, we do not make games for f***” in 2021.

Even so, the company’s vice president of marketing Lisa Pendse last year insisted the title - which is reportedly going to release no sooner than 2027 - “still existed”.

She told IGN: “Can I say it still exists? Because it exists. It's just not ready. It's simmering.”