Electronic Arts president of entertainment and technology Laura Miele has confirmed Respawn Entertainment is now working on the 'final chapter' of the Star Wars Jedi franchise

The action-adventure series – which follows young Jedi Cal Kestis as he tries to escape the clutches of the Galactic Empire – debuted in 2019 with 'Fallen Order' and was last seen with 2023's 'Survivor', and EA has now announced its studio is developing the third and final entry into the franchise.

During the company's latest Investor Day presentation, Miele said: "Over 40 million 'Star Wars' fans have connected with Cal Kestis and his arc of becoming a powerful Jed. Respawn is working hard to bring the final chapter of this thrilling story to players."

Last September, Cal Kestis actor Cameron Monaghan unofficially confirmed Respawn was making the next game in the series.

During an appearance on a panel at Ocala Comic Con, he said: "We're in the process [of making a third title] right now.

"That's a big undertaking and there have been some conversations so far, but hopefully when all things are said and done we’ll be able to go in and make something really cool."

The franchise's former director Stig Asmussen – who left the studio last year – previously revealed the 'Star Wars Jedi' was envisaged as a trilogy.

He told IGN: "We had a pretty decent idea of timeframe where we wanted 'Survivor' to take place, what the stakes were going to be, what the tone of the game was going to be, what Cal was going to be up against, and how the crew was going to factor into that. And there's ideas of what we could do beyond that as well."