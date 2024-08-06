'Star Wars Outlaws' will include missions from Lando Calrissian and Hondo Ohnaka through its season pass.

Yesterday (05.06.24), Ubisoft unveiled owners of the paid DLC – which is included in Gold and Ultimate Editions of the game – will immediately have access to the 'Wild Card' Story Pack, which will see protagonist Kay Vess cross paths with the rebel icon.

The studio said of the content: "Kay is hired to infiltrate a high-stakes Sabacc tournament, but as she crosses paths with the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, she soon learns that another game is being played."

As well as the Story Pack - which is set to arrive this autumn - the 'Wild Card' DLC comes included with two cosmetic bundles called Hunter's Legacy and Cartel Ronin – both of which will be part of the Season Pass.

Meanwhile, Hondo Ohnaka will come face-to-face with Kay through the second Story Pack titled 'A Pirates' Fortune', which is scheduled to launch in spring next year.

The description reads: The Trailblazer’s reputation precedes Kay as she runs into veteran pirate Hondo Ohnaka, who is looking to settle old scores with a ruthless gang of pirates."

Another mission exclusive to the season pass is the 'Jabba's Gambit' storyline, which initially caused some controversy after fans thought the iconic gangster would be hidden behind another paywall.

However, Ubisoft has since clarified Jabba was one of the four syndicate leaders, and so would be present in the base game without any additional cost to players.

'Star Wars Outlaws' will launch on 30 August, and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the Ubisoft Store and Epic Store