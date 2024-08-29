'Star Wars Outlaws' lead systems designer Matthieu Delisle has revealed the game's blaster-based combat was inspired by 'Gears of War'.

The new action-adventure title – which was developed by Massive Entertainment and published by Ubisoft – utilises a more chaotic combat style for protagonist Kay Vess' blaster engagements with foes, and the project's designer has now revealed the team looked to The Coalition's beloved shooter series for inspiration for 'Outlaws's handling of ranged battles.

He told GamesRadar+: "All of us have played 'Gears of War', and we love that game. The invention of the 'perfect reload' is a great mechanic to bring micro-interactions to the shooting, so we were definitely inspired by 'Gears of War' and other games that have used it since."

The developer emphasised Massive wanted to "bring as much interactivity and depth and flexibility as possible" to ranged weapons while ensuring they remained accurate to what had already been seen in the franchise.

He explained: "The interesting thing here is that, while it is iconic, the blaster is a fairly basic type of weapon when you think about it – compared to other weapons that you can see in other games.

"So we really wanted to bring as much interactivity and depth and flexibility as possible to the blaster. There are different modules you can swap between, and some are better against certain types of enemies.

"You can upgrade the blaster and customize it visually, so there ends up being quite a lot of depth with that blaster; even if it is a very simple weapon, it can also be fairly unique."