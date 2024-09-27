Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier has claimed Blizzard Entertainment is working on a new ‘StarCraft’ game.

The sci-fi franchise has’t been seen since 2017’s ‘StarCraft: Remastered’ - which was only yesterday (26.09.24) confirmed by Microsoft to be heading to Xbox and PC Game Pass alongside ‘StarCraft 2: Campaign Collection’ - though the industry insider has now said the studio is currently “incubating” a new instalment in the series.

When Schreier was asked if another ‘StarCraft’ game was in the works at the company during an appearance on IGN’s ‘Podcast Unlocked’ to discuss his new book ‘Play Nice: The Rise, Fall, and Future of Blizzard Entertainment’, he said: “Yes, that is a project that, as far as I know, is in development, or at least as of the time I wrote this book, it was in development - so, yes, they are working on a ‘StarCraft’ shooter.

“‘StarCraft’ is not dead at Blizzard.”

The supposed project is reportedly being helmed by former ‘Far Cry’ lead Dan Hay, who was moved over to the franchise after the fairytale survival game ‘Odyssey’ was cancelled in January.

Blizzard’s last new game in the series would have been the unannounced ‘StarCraft: Ares’, though the shooter was shelved in 2019 to allow the studio to focus its efforts on titles like ‘Overwatch 2’ and ‘Diablo IV’.

Even so, Schreier insisted a new game in the franchise was still on the table because “Blizzard can not quit ‘StarCraft’ shooters”.