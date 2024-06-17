'Starfield' expansion 'Shattered Space' has been built with a "traditional approach".

A Starfield expansion is coming later this year

The action role-playing game is due to release the add-on in late 2024 and now creator Todd Howard has explained that the team has taken inspiration from past projects to produce it.

Speaking during an interview on YouTube series 'MrMattyPlays', he said: "It allows us to build a landscape like we would traditionally do, and have the city and the quest. And so, that story takes place there, and the landscape's kind of… content-wise we're looking at kind of like what we did with 'Far Harbor' on 'Fallout 4', where like, okay, this is a scope that works for our development in doing this kind of annual story expansion type of thing."

The gaming boss also noted that he is "really excited" about the release of the DLC and that the expansion is still very much like the 'Starfield' series so players will be familiar with it, whilst getting to know the new world at the same time.