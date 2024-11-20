‘Starfield’ has surpassed 15 million players.

The sci-fi-RPG recently released its new ‘Shattered Space’ expansion in September, and developer Bethesda Game Studios has now revealed ‘Starfield’ has hit a major landmark while thanking fans for “adventuring through the stars” with them.

In an update to the company’s blog page, Bethesda wrote: “We’re thrilled that so many of you have embarked on this journey with us, and we appreciate your feedback.

“We are always looking for ways to improve your experience playing the game and wanted to give our community an update on the most recent adjustments we’ve made to ‘Starfield’.”

To celebrate this major milestone, Bethesda released Update 1.14.74 which adds “achievement friendly” Creation kits, the new ‘Deimog’ land vehicle and some general performance improvements.

The studio continued: “As a special gift to our players for our 15 million player landmark, get ready to conquer the terrain of unexplored planets with the all-new Deimog, the latest addition to ‘Starfield’s lineup of high-performance land vehicles.

“Built for speed and endurance, the Deimog features a fully enclosed cabin to keep you protected as you race through rugged landscapes.”

As well as these additions, Update 1.14.74 brings ‘The Perfect Recipe’ side-quest to the game, which focuses on cooking.

Bethesda explained: “In the spirit of Thanksgiving, ‘The Perfect Recipe’ invites you on a heartwarming journey through Akila City, where the past and present collide in the hands of an unlikely dreamer.

“This character-driven questline introduces you to Harbhajan, a gifted mechanic with a hidden passion for the culinary arts.

“When you stumble upon a dusty recipe book during your travels, you learn it belongs to Harbhajan—a once-hopeful chef whose ambitions were set aside for a more practical life.

“Returning the recipes ignites a spark, rekindling old dreams of becoming a galaxy-renowned chef. But could it be too late for a second chance?”