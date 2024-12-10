Rocksteady Studios will be dropping support for ‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’ after its next season.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

After announcing Season 4 - which includes Deathstroke as a new playable character and launches today (10.12.24) with Episode 7 of the main story - the developer said the update would be the multiplayer-shooter's last.

The season will officially end on 14 January 2025 with Episode 8, though the studio confirmed the title’s servers would remain online after ‘Suicide Squad’s story concludes.

In a blog post, Rocksteady said: “With Deathstroke joining the roster, the Suicide Squad’s crusade against Brainiac is drawing to an end.

“Season 4 will finish up with Episode 8, which is scheduled to release in January 2025, and that will serve as the last seasonal Episode for ‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’.

“While Season 4 Episode 8 will mark the final battle against Brainiac, all online features will continue to be available, so you’ll still be able to enjoy co-op with friends, as well as all previous seasonal/episodic content.”

As well as Deathstroke - who will be the fourth post-launch playable character added to the title - Season 4 will bring a new Offline mode to ‘Suicide Squad’, which will allow players to “experience content released for the game, including the main story campaign and all seasonal story mission content, without an internet connection”.