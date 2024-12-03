New Nintendo Switch 2 accessories have revealed the company's next console will be considerably bigger than the original device.

Listings for China's wholesale platform Alibaba have indicated the Switch 2 will sport a larger frame than its 2017 predecessor, with a case listed for the new device on the website being 290mm in length, 135mm in height and 50mm deep compared to the first console's 173mm x 102mm x 13.9mm.

As well as the dimensions of the Switch 2, screen protectors for the console indicate the device will have an eight-inch display - making it bigger than the 6.2-inch and seven-inch screens on the first Switch and the OLED models respectively.

While Nintendo is yet to officially confirm the Switch 2, the company announced at its recent Corporate Management Policy Briefing in November that the console would include backwards compatibility, allowing customers to play their current games on the new device.

On X (formally known as Twitter), the corporations' president Shuntaro Furukawa said: "This is Furukawa. At today’s Corporate Management Policy Briefing, we announced that Nintendo Switch software will also be playable on the successor to Nintendo Switch.

"Nintendo Switch Online will be available on the successor to Nintendo Switch as well. Further information about the successor to Nintendo Switch, including its compatibility with Nintendo Switch, will be announced at a later date."