Techland has teased "multiple unannounced projects" to mark the 10th anniversary of 'Dying Light'.

'Dying Light' fans can expect plenty of new content from the hit zombie franchise

Fans of the hit zombie video game series - which launched in 2015 with 'Dying Light 1' - can expect new video games, boardgames, a webcomic and more to mark the milestone.

Techland said: "Our goal is to bring the world of Dying Light to even more people.

"From the ongoing support of our currently released games to Dying Light: The Beast and beyond, there's never been a better time to be a Dying Light fan."

Gamers can also expect new updates for ‘Dying Light 1’ and its 2022 sequel ‘Dying Light 2’ “very soon”.

Stay tuned.