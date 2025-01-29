Techland has teased "multiple unannounced projects" to mark the 10th anniversary of 'Dying Light'.
Fans of the hit zombie video game series - which launched in 2015 with 'Dying Light 1' - can expect new video games, boardgames, a webcomic and more to mark the milestone.
Techland said: "Our goal is to bring the world of Dying Light to even more people.
"From the ongoing support of our currently released games to Dying Light: The Beast and beyond, there's never been a better time to be a Dying Light fan."
Gamers can also expect new updates for ‘Dying Light 1’ and its 2022 sequel ‘Dying Light 2’ “very soon”.
Stay tuned.