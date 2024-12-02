Tencent Games has acquired a majority stake in Kuro Games.

As reported by Youxi Putao, the gaming juggernaut bought roughly 37 per cent of shares in the ‘Wuthering Heights’ developer from Hero Entertainment, taking Tencent’s total amount of shares in the Chinese studio up to 51.4 per cent and giving the company a controlling stake in Kuro.

This purchase means Tencent - which began investing into Kuro last year - is now the only external shareholder of the developer.

According to an internal memo at Kuro, the studio will continue to working independently, and “operational strategy will remain unchanged” even though Tencent now owns more shares in the developer than the firm itself.

The memo reads: “Based on our past collaborative experiences with Tencent, we firmly believe that this external shareholder change will provide Kuro with a more stable external environment, further benefiting our future independent operational strategies and long-term development.

“Over the past decade, our original intention of creating games has never changed, and it will remain unchanged in the next decade. We will continue to love our players, our games, and our team.”

Kuro - which was founded in 2014- is currently gearing up to release Version 2.0 of ‘Wuthering Waves’ on 2 January 2025 after having first launched the open-world RPG in May.