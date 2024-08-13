'Terminator: Survivors' Early Access has been delayed to 2025.

The open-world co-op title was due to release in Early Access via Steam on 24 October, though developer Nacon has now announced the game will be pushed back to an unspecified date next year in order to allow the studio to "realise [its] vision".

On X, the official 'Terminators: Survivors' account wrote: "Over the past few months, we've been really impressed by your enthusiasm and amazed by the response to our announcements, and we know how eagerly fans are awaiting 'Terminators: Survivors'.

"To realise our vision, and to make sure to deliver the game that fits your expectations, we need some additional time. Thus, we will be pushing the launch to 2025.

"We know that this will be a disappointment to many, but we want to do right by this universe, its fans and our community. In the long term, we believe this is the right call."

Once the game does release on Steam through Early Access, the title will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S "at a later date".

'Terminator: Survivors' was first announced in 2022 as a grounded and brutal multiplayer project set just after the apocalyptic events seen in 'Judgement Day', but before the battle-hardened John Connor forms the Skynet resistance group.

The game's Creative director Marco Ponte previously teased: "This takes place in a yet unexplored timeline of the 'Terminator' universe with a completely original storyline that includes both famous characters and new ones, and where you’ll learn about the beginnings of John Connor’s resistance."