Twitch streamer Ninja has declared 'Overwatch' is "dead and gone".

Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins has given his honest verdict on the future of hero shooter franchise 'Overwatch'

The 33-year-old gamer - whose real name is Richard Tyler Blevins - believes Blizzard's hero shooter 'Overwatch 2' will struggle as it faces stiff competition from 'Marvel Rivals', despite announcing "groundbreaking PvP gameplay changes".

In a recent stream, he said: "Just in general, the Overwatch 2 launch was just abysmal - it was an update."

Ninja says the 2024 third-person hero shooter video game is killing it in many areas and shows no signs of dwindling.

He said: "I mean, it's just so unfortunate.

"Here's the thing... [Marvel Rivals] already has a new map coming, which is incredible. Second, they have so much lore, and so many heroes, and villains, and anti-heroes. They have enough for updates for, like, the next 10 years."

Ahead of its launch, NetEase said it welcomed 'Marvel Rivals' comparisons to other hero shooters like ‘Overwatch’ and ‘Apex Legends’ but emphasised the title is “faster paced and much more accessible to new players”.

The developer and publisher told MP1st: “This game features abilities-heavy gameplay and we put the hero in the hero-shooter genre. We want ‘Marvel Rivals’ to be best in class.”

‘Overwatch 2’ proved much more popular than its predecessor upon its release in 2023.

The game was original set to feature more story-based cooperative modes, but these were scrapped to focus on its PvP elements.

‘Marvel Rivals’ was only released in December and is already excelling, having reached 10 million players worldwide within 72 hours.