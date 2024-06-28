Ubisoft is planning a series of 'Assassin’s Creed' remakes.

Assassin’s Creed remakes are on the way from Ubisoft with annual plans

The gaming giant has plans to "modernise" the classic titles and to proved fans will a new experience annually.

Already on the way is 'Assassin's Creed Hexe', the follow-up to 'Assassin's Creed Shadows', and is an entirely different adventure.

In a blog post, CEO Yves Guillemot said: "Firstly, players can be excited about some remakes, which will allow us to revisit some of the games we've created in the past and modernize them; there are worlds in some of our older Assassin's Creed games that are still extremely rich. Secondly, to answer your question, there will be plenty of experience variety. The goal is to have Assassin's Creed games come out more regularly, but not for it to be the same experience every year. There are a lot of good things to come, including Assassin's Creed Hexe, which we've announced, which is going to be a very different game from Assassin's Creed Shadows. We're going to surprise people, I think."

Elsewhere, Guillemot said Ubisoft wants first-person shooter 'XDefiant' to become a "serious esport".

He said of their aspirations for the title (formerly known as 'Tom Clancy's XDefiant'): "Well, outside of it being continually updated, with different experiences and optimized gameplay, I'd love to see it as a serious esport. But really, for a game like this, there's no limit to its future. And we've got a fantastic team on it, who are listening to our players and communicating with them, which is so crucial. We've started off strong, but there's still a long way to go, and I'm excited for us to step up to the challenge."