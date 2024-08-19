Ubisoft has axed a further 45 jobs in what is its third round of lay-offs so far in 2024.

Ubisoft has axed a further 45 jobs in what is its third round of lay-offs so far in 2024

In April and June, the publisher had let go of a number of developers as it tried to combat disappointing financial results, and now the company has revealed it will be letting go of staff from Ubisoft San Fransisco and Red Storm Entertainment - the respective studios behind ‘XDefiant’ and the now-cancelled title ‘Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland’.

A spokesperson told Eurogamer: “Last week, Ubisoft San Francisco and Red Storm Entertainment informed their teams of a restructuring that will result in 45 employees leaving Ubisoft.

“This difficult yet necessary decision was made to align these studios' organisations with their future business and development objectives. We are committed to providing comprehensive support to those affected, including severance and career assistance, and we thank them for their many contributions to Ubisoft.”

In May, the company announced it would be shelving ‘The Division: Heartland’ in order to explore “bigger opportunities”.

In a statement, the company said: “After careful consideration, we have made the tough call to halt development on ‘Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland’, effective immediately.

“Our priority now is to support the talented team members at our Red Storm Entertainment studio, who will be transitioning to new projects within our company, including ‘XDefiant’ and 'Rainbow Six [Mobile]’.”