‘Undisputed’ will “absolutely” get all of the fighters that have been previously announced.

Undisputed will 'absolutely' get all of the fighters that have been previously announced

The boxing game - which was developed by Steel City Interactive - has added several new athletes to its roster of playable characters since its soft launch on Steam last year, though many that have been revealed are still yet to make their way into the game, like Shakur Stevenson.

However, the studio’s CEO Ash Habib has now insisted all the boxers that have already been announced will eventually be added to the title further down the line, though didn’t give any exact release dates for the DLC content.

He told Forbes: “Right now, we’re figuring out the road map for what it looks like for all of those fighters.

“We’re making sure we’re doing justice to these guys with the overall level that we’ve now reached. Right now, all of the fighters that we’ve announced previously, absolutely they are on the roster. They’re people we’ve signed into the game.

“Right now, it’s just in terms of when; When can we physically fit these fighters into the game? We’ll be releasing more information on that down the road.”

Habib added there were several athletes that are ready to be added to the game, but Steel City was waiting to find “a good order for these fighters to come in”.

He explained: “There are fighters that I signed four years ago who haven’t made it into day one.

“It’s just about making sure that we’ve got a good order for these fighters to come in. One thing I don’t want to do is make these fighters feel like they’re just different skins.”

‘Undisputed’ is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.