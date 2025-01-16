‘Warhammer’ franchise rights holder Games Workshop is “looking for the next big one” following the success of ‘Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2’.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2

The third-person shooter - which was developed by Saber Interactive - proved to be a major hit when it released in September 2024 and sold over 4.5 million copies at launch, and now Games Workshop has said it is looking for the next big thing.

In the company’s latest earnings report, Games Workshop CEO Kevin Rountree said: “We recognise that successes like these for ‘Warhammer’ are not a given in the world of video games. Clearly, we are looking for the next one. We remain cautious when forecasting royalty income.”

Rountree added revenue generated for the business came from both “established games” and the “success” of ‘Space Marines 2’.

Previously, Saber CCO Tim Willits said he believed ‘Space Marines 2’ was such a hit because it stuck to the “core gameplay loop” of the ‘Warhammer’ series.

He told IGN: “It is not necessarily the genre that has moved on, because great games will always do well.

“One of the things that we try to do at Saber, and this is part of my job as creative officer of all the teams, we have a core belief that what you do every second and what happens when you push these buttons and that core gameplay loop is so critical.

“So we focus on the moment-to-moment interaction in the gameplay and the feeling you have.

And then we adhere to our core pillars, like be the ultimate ‘Space Marine’, melee, ranged, swarms, that's it.”