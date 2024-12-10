‘The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’ almost included a crossover scene with ‘Cyberpunk 2077’.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Dataminers of the 2015 RPG have found a work-in-progress script in the title that suggested CD Projekt Red originally wanted to tease its 2020 sci-fi game by having Geralt and Avallac’h visit Night City.

As found by modder What Lies Unseen, the script reads: “Geralt: What ... What is this place? Is this the afterlife?

“Avallac'h: No. Just another of the realities the Spiral leads through ... Technologically advanced, but broken. Dying.

“Geralt: Disgusting. This stench, noise ... How can you live here?!

“Avallac'h: You should know better. This world is inhabited by humans, not elves.”

The sequence was due to take place in the ‘Through Time and Space’ quest line, and also would have seen Geralt throw a coin to a begger - who later would appear in ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ as a wealthy man.

While ‘Through Time and Space’ is still in ‘The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’, the storyline instead sees Geralt travel between Ddiddiwedht Desert, a poisoned valley, an underwater section and an icy tundra.

Currently, CD Projekt Red are working on ‘The Witcher 4’ - which was confirmed to have entered “full-scale production” last month - as well as a ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ spin-off codenamed ‘Project Orion’.