CD Projekt Red’s vice president of technology Charles Tremblay has teased ‘The Witcher 4’ will be “better” and “bigger” than ‘The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’ and ‘Cyberpunk 2077’.

Earlier this week (26.11.24), the studio’s co-CEO Michał Nowakowski revealed the upcoming fantasy RPG had entered “full-scale production”, and now the developer’s technology boss has promised ‘The Witcher 4’ will outdo CD’s previous efforts becasue it will be using Epic Games’ Unreal engine instead of their own interal REDengine.

Speaking with Eurogamer, he said: “I will not say it's easy, but I think that we have some cool stuff going, and hopefully that will have some good showcase [of the technology].

“The only thing I will say is that changing the tech for us does not change the fact that we always will be ambitious. And the next game we do will not be smaller, and it will not be worse.

“So it will be better, bigger, greater than ‘The Witcher 3’, it will be better than ‘Cyberpunk’ - because for us, it's unacceptable [to release it in a lesser state than its predacessors]. We don't want to go back.”

Tremblay added even if there are some challenging moments in ‘The Witcher 4’s development due to the new engine, CD will “try everything” to ensure it can “make it even more than what [it] achieved in the past years”.

He concluded: “So the technology should not be a blocker for us, basically.”