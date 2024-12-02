Wolverine, Black Widow, Iron Fist, Cloak and Dagger and Squirrel Girl are coming to ‘Marvel Rivals’.

Marvel Rivals will be getting Wolverine, Black Widow, Iron Fist, Cloak and Dagger and Squirrel Girl as playable characters.

Publisher NetEase Games confirmed the five iconic heroes would be included in the character roster of the PvP shooter when it launches later this week (06.12.24), taking the total number of playable heroes and villains up to 33.

In a newly-released trailer for the game, NetEase teases: “From Tokyo 2099 to the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda, and to Hydra Charteris Base and Klyntar, Galacta has assembled more heroes to take on the ultimate challenge. Who will you choose as your main to save the Multiverse on December 6th?”

‘Marvel Rivals’ pits heroes and villains against one another as they face off in an assortment of arena-style maps.

Ahead of its launch, NetEase said it hoped the free-to-play title would be the “best in class” hero-shooter.

The publisher told MP1st: “We are honoured to be compared with some of the best games out there in this genre [like ‘Overwatch’ and ‘Apex Legends’] and we feel we offer an experience that builds on some familiar gameplay elements and creates something unique with the opportunity to play as your favoruite Marvel characters.

“‘Marvel Rivals’ will be faster paced and much more accessible to new players. This game features abilities-heavy gameplay and we put the hero in the hero-shooter genre.

“We want ‘Marvel Rivals’ to be best in class.”

Head of Marvel Games Jay Ong added the title is one of the team's “most ambitious game development projects” that the developer had “poured [its] heart and soul into”.