Xbox remains committed to making gaming accessible "for the more than 425 million players with disabilities worldwide".

Xbox has announced the launch of some new products

The gaming giant has announced details of three "new accessibility devices" that forms part of the company's plan to make its products even more accessible moving forwards.

The Xbox website explains: "At Xbox, we are committed to empowering everyone to play the games they want, with the people they want, anywhere they want, in a way that works for them. This includes our mission of making gaming accessible for the more than 425 million players with disabilities worldwide.

"Today, we’re excited to share that three new accessibility devices and 3D printable files for adaptive thumbstick toppers will join our current lineup, giving players even more accessibility options to support their gameplay with Xbox.

"These new options – created in partnership with the Gaming and Disability community and nonprofit organizations – include the Xbox Adaptive Joystick, 3D printable files for adaptive thumbstick toppers available with Xbox Design Lab, and two Designed for Xbox controllers: ByoWave’s Proteus Controller and 8BitDo’s Lite SE 2.4G Wireless Controller. (sic)"

It's been confirmed that the Xbox Adaptive Joystick will launch in early 2025 in select Xbox markets worldwide.