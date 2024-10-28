Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has emphasised Xbox is still committed to “bringing great games to more people on more devices”.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has emphasised Xbox is still committed to 'bringing great games to more people on more devices'

The company first brought some of their exclusive titles to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch in March and April through ‘Hi-Fi Rush’, ‘Sea of Thieves’, ‘Pentiment’ and ‘Grounded’, and now the corporation’s boss has confirmed Xbox is planning to “extend” its strategy of releasing more of its games on rival consoles.

In a LinkedIn post, Nadella wrote: “We are bringing great games to more people on more devices. With our acquisition of Activision Blizzard King, which closed October 2023, we’ve added hundreds of millions of players to our ecosystem.

“We now have 20 franchises that have generated over $1 billion in lifetime revenue—from ‘Candy Crush’, ‘Diablo’, and ‘Halo’, to ‘Warcraft’, ‘Elder Scrolls’, and ‘Gears of War’.

“And with Xbox cloud gaming, we continue to innovate to offer players more ways to experience the games they love—where, when, and how they want.

“Finally, we brought four of our fan-favorite titles to Nintendo Switch and Sony PlayStation for the first time, as we continue to extend our content to new platforms.”

As well as those four aforementioned titles, the company will be bringing Machine Games’ ‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ to PlayStation 5 in Spring 2025 after first releasing the action-adventure game on Xbox Series X|S and PC on 9 December.