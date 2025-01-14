Feeling the pressure of endless to-dos and constant noise? Sometimes, the best cure is right in front of us: a quiet walk through the woods. According to research by the Mental Health Foundation, those who are more connected with nature are usually happier in life and less likely to report feeling anxious or depressed.

Luckily, the UK is packed with stunning woodlands—some famous, some you’d probably drive past without noticing—that offer just what you need to reset.

In this article, we’ve handpicked five amazing spots, including lesser-known gems up North, to explore during your mental wellbeing break this year.

Allen Banks and Staward Gorge, Northumberland

Tucked away in the Tyne Valley, this National Trust site boasts a beautiful mix of old woods and riverside trails. It’s a way quieter spot compared to the bustling Lake District, making it ideal for those seeking solitude, with the gentle hum of the River Allen and the occasional chirp of birds making it a perfect place to slow down.

Ben Mercer, a cycling enthusiast and director at Leisure Lakes Bikes, the UK's leading mountain bikes supplier, says: “Allen Banks is a dream for anyone looking to blend cycling or walking with a bit of peaceful exploration. You could take a bike for the wider trails, or simply enjoy it on foot, letting yourself fully tune into the surroundings.

“The gorge paths might surprise you with their twists and slopes, adding a little adventure to the tranquillity. Make sure to wander over to Morralee Tarn. It’s the kind of spot where the water mirrors the trees so perfectly, it almost doesn’t feel real—but then a breeze comes along and ripples everything, reminding you it’s alive.”

Hagg Wood, York

This little-known woodland just outside York’s city limits feels like stepping into a fairytale. Hagg Wood is small but rich in character, with seasonal bluebells that can take your breath away in spring, and a canopy dense enough to make you forget the outside world entirely.

Many people who love walking in the area appreciate the calm atmosphere, and the trails are simple enough for a leisurely stroll, or if biking, there’s plenty of nearby quiet roads to enjoy some beautiful landscapes, stop for a moment and reflect.

Grizedale Forest, Cumbria

Grizedale, nestled in the Lake District, is the kind of place where you can combine physical activity with mindfulness. The mountain bike trails are well thought out, in case you want to challenge yourself. But if you’re here to recharge mentally, stick to the walking paths, and stroll beneath the towering conifers. There’s a real magic in how the forest changes as the light shifts throughout the day.”

Look out for the sculptures dotted around the forest—art in the midst of nature, adding a touch of whimsy to your wanderings.

Nidderdale AONB Woodlands, Yorkshire

Nidderdale’s pockets of woodland—from Hackfall Woods to Fishpond Wood—offer restorative spots far from the tourist-heavy areas. Hackfall, in particular, feels like a discovery, with hidden grottos, follies, and waterfalls waiting to delight those who take the time to explore. The paths wind their way through fascinating old trees and bubbling brooks.

Hackfall’s appeal lies in its ability to surprise you, as people say. It’s not just a woodland; it’s an experience. So, take a thermos of tea, find a quiet bench, and just breathe it all in.

Delamere Forest, Cheshire

For those in the North West, Delamere Forest offers a haven close to urban hubs. Its sprawling woodland is laced with trails suitable for all levels, whether you’re on two feet or two wheels. As locals say, there’s something deeply grounding about its earthy smell after a rainstorm, as if the forest itself is exhaling.

The Blakemere Moss area, a tranquil wetland, is particularly worth seeking out. Pack a light picnic and spend an hour watching the waterbirds or simply soaking up the silence.

Conclusion

There’s something about trees – whether you’re cycling along quiet trails or strolling beneath leafy arches – they’re grounding, calming, and just let your brain slow down a bit. It’s not like the woods magically solve all your problems, but they give you space to think—or not think, which is sometimes even better.

By Leisure Lakes Bikes