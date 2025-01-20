Cervical Cancer Prevention Week (January 22–28, 2025) serves as a vital reminder of the steps women can take to protect themselves from cervical cancer, a disease that continues to affect thousands worldwide. In support of this awareness week, INTIMINA, a brand dedicated to women's intimate health, is amplifying the conversation around prevention through HPV vaccination and regular cervical screening.

“Over 99% of cervical cancers are caused by a persistent infection with high-risk strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV),” explains Dr. Susanna Unsworth, gynaecology expert and INTIMINA’s medical expert. “The two strains most linked to cervical cancer, HPV16 and HPV18, account for over 70% of cases. Yet, with the right preventative measures, cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers.”

The Role of HPV Vaccination

The introduction of the HPV vaccine has been a game-changer in the fight against cervical cancer. Recent research published in The Lancet highlights its incredible effectiveness, showing a 90% reduction in cervical cancer rates among vaccinated women in their 20s. “The vaccine targets nine high-risk strains of HPV, including the most dangerous ones, HPV16 and HPV18. Data shows that it has almost eliminated cervical cancer in women born after 1995,” shares Dr. Unsworth.

However, Dr. Unsworth reminds us that the vaccine is not a complete safeguard. “While the HPV vaccine significantly reduces the risk, it doesn’t cover all high-risk strains. Women who’ve been vaccinated must still attend regular cervical screening, as this combination of vaccination and screening has the potential to eradicate virtually all cases of cervical cancer.”

Cervical Screening: The Key to Early Detection

Regular cervical screening remains one of the most effective ways to prevent cervical cancer. “Screening is essential because it detects high-risk HPV strains and identifies any precancerous changes in cervical cells before they develop into cancer,” says Dr. Unsworth.

Despite its importance, the NHS recently reported that over 5 million women are not up-to-date with their routine cervical screening. The NHS is now exploring digital innovations, such as a "ping and book" system that sends phone reminders, and offering self-testing kits to increase uptake. “Providing less invasive and more convenient options, like self-testing, could help women feel more comfortable and empowered to stay on top of their screenings,” adds Dr. Unsworth.

Dispelling Myths and Educating Women

One of the biggest barriers to prevention is a lack of education and widespread misinformation. “Many women don’t fully understand the purpose of cervical screening or the significance of HPV. I’ve encountered fears surrounding positive HPV results, with concerns about their sexual health and what it means for their relationships,” explains Dr. Unsworth.

Simple steps to reduce the risk of cervical cancer, Dr Unsworth recommends:

Take up vaccination if eligible: The HPV vaccine is offered to girls and boys age 12-13 at school (and also those under 25 who missed having the vaccination at school, along with some other higher risk groups) – protects against the most common high-risk strains of HPv.

Communicate with your healthcare provider: Discuss any concerns or discomforts with your nurse or doctor before your screening to help ease the process.

Quit smoking: Smoking weakens your immune system, making it harder for your body to fight off high-risk HPV infections that can lead to cancer.

Practice safer sex: Limiting the number of sexual partners and using barrier protection like condoms can help reduce exposure to high-risk HPV strains.

Attend regular cervical screenings: Regular screenings (every 3 years for ages 25-49 and every 5 years for ages 50-64) are essential for early detection of precancerous changes.

Dr. Unsworth also shares advice on making smear tests more bearable:

Wear comfortable clothes: Ensure you’re wearing clothing that can be lifted rather than removed, like a skirt, to feel more at ease during the test

Voice concerns: If you’re uncomfortable, ask for a smaller speculum or to change positions. You can also ask to insert the speculum yourself if it feels more comfortable. Don't hesitate to make any of these requests—your healthcare provider wants to help you feel as comfortable as possible.

Avoid scheduling your smear test during your period: Heavy bleeding can affect the test results, and it may be more painful around that time. Aim for the middle of your cycle instead.

A Future Without Cervical Cancer

As Dr. Unsworth concludes: “Cervical cancer is preventable. With education, HPV vaccination, and regular cervical screenings, we have the tools to make this disease a thing of the past.

