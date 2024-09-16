Alan Cumming thinks it is “hilarious” that Taylor Swift “stole [his] look”.

Alan Cumming at the Emmy Awards

The 59-year-old actor is known for his tartan outfits when presenting the US version of ‘The Traitors’, which sparked social media comparisons when the ‘Cruel Summer’ hitmaker attended the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) in a yellow plaid ensemble last week.

And Alan – who walked the red carpet at Sunday’s (15.09.24) Emmy Awards in a white jacket with a tartan wrap detail over a black kilt by Teddy Vonranson – admitted he was flattered by the comparisons.

Speaking to People and Entertainment Weekly at the Emmys, he joked: "B**** stole my look. Oh, sorry, I'm not supposed to say ‘b****’."

He then added: "It was lovely. I think it's hilarious that so many people sort of said, ‘Taylor Swift looked like Alan Cumming,' which is a sentence I never thought I would hear!"

But the ‘Spy Kids’ star joked he’d “lost” fans when he drew attention to the comparisons by sharing a meme featuring a side-by-side comparison of Taylor at the VMAs and three of his ‘Traitors’ looks.

Asked if any of the Karma’ singer’s fans followed him afterwards, he said: "I just did an Instagram post and I went, 'Ahem, Taylor Swift,' so maybe I lost them.”

Last weekend saw Alan win the Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program at the first night of the Creative Arts Emmys but he wasn’t able to attend – which he was relieved about.

He said: "I'm making this film in Scotland, so I was in my bed last week when I won, and it's actually nice to have won and come here and have all the hullabaloo…

"It's scary doing this, 'cause you're emotional and you're nervous, so it's not something I enjoy particularly, so I'm glad it all happened when I was in my bed."

However, he did have to get up on stage at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday because ‘The Traitors’ won the Outstanding Reality Competition Program accolade.