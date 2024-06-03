Andie MacDowell's favourite feature is her curly hair - because it has inspired people to wear their hair natural.

Andie MacDowell loves inspiring other women to embrace their curls

The 'Maid' actress and former fashion model, 66, has been a spokeswoman for hair brand L'Oréal since 1986, and she has had many women come up to her to tell her that she made them feel confident enough to let their curls loose.

She told British Vogue: "I’m not ashamed to say—because I was thinking that could sound, you know [arrogant]—but because I know how many people I’ve helped by embracing my curly hair, it has to be my hair. I have people all the time come up to me and say, 'You helped me like my hair!' I think it’s not always the most popular. Mine’s very, very curly, but also kind of frizzy. I don’t mind—I like it and I helped women embrace theirs. My hair is very curly, and it’s very fluffy, very curly and I like it! So if it helps other people say, 'Oh, okay, I like it, too,' then I like mine too. It’s interesting as a lot of women struggle with that. They don’t feel it’s pretty. It’s fun to go and have your hair blown out for events but I would never do it in my everyday life. I look forward to washing my hair and just having it be its curly self and just letting it do whatever it wants."

Meanwhile, Andie previously admitted she wants to be seen as a “debonair” mature woman.

The ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ actress, who has proudly sported her grey hair on red carpets, said it was unfair men get more glamorous terms than females to describe their looks as they age.

She told People last year: “I like all the terms we use for older men. I want to hold onto those terms. I want to be ‘debonair’.

“Why not? What a beautiful term.”

The ‘Groundhog Day’ star - who has daughters Rainey Qualley, 35, actress Margaret Qualley, 29, and son Justin Qualley, 38, with her former model husband Paul Qualley, 65 - added society has been “brainwashed” into thinking men age like a fine wine while women don’t.

She said it is a “psychological thing that we’ve bought into because we’ve been fed it for so long”, adding females “don’t allow ourselves to feel good about ourselves and we even perceive (mature men) as sexy, because we’ve been taught this.”

Andie stopped colouring her hair dark during lockdown and insisted her career is flourishing as she “dove into” being an “older woman” and “accepted it”.

She said about showing off her natural grey hair colour: “I am happier. I really like it… I love being an older woman. I really enjoy it. And it doesn’t feel less sexy.”