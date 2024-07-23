Blackpink singer Lisa is a new Louis Vuitton brand ambassador.

Blackpink's Lisa has signed with Louis Vuitton

The K-pop star has joined the iconic French label months after being spotted at the fashion house's show at Paris Fashion Week in March.

The brand said in a statement: "Driven and daring, her achievements speak to values at the core of Louis Vuitton — a passion for creativity combined with a commitment to excellence in one’s craft."

The organisation praised her "bold sartorial choices", which work well with the vision held by Nicolas Ghesquière, who is Vuitton's artistic director of women’s collections.

The brand added: "Across the board, Lisa sets trends and approaches her craft with fearless authenticity."

Lisa - who was born Lalisa Manobal - has long been connected to the band, having served as brand ambassador for Celine, which is owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

She commented: "Nicolas Ghesquière’s identity is strongly reflected in the designs that he creates and that is what makes Louis Vuitton pieces so special.

"I’m very excited to see how his ideas come to life."

And Ghesquière is "excited" to have Lisa on board, while he heaped praise on her "daring spirit and charisma".

He added: "I am very excited to welcome Lisa as a house ambassador.

"She has a daring spirit and charisma that I find incredibly compelling.

“She is as bold and creative with her music as she is with her fashion, and it is a privilege to accompany her on this journey."

Vuitton has now welcomed Lisa to a roster of female ambassadors including the likes of Emma Stone, Zendaya, Deepika Padukone, Ana de Armas and more.

Meanwhile, the brand also has several ambassadors with links to K-pop, such as BTS star J-Hope, NewJeans' Hyein and Felix from Stray Kids.