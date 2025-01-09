Brooke Shields "doesn't need" beauty products to be happy with herself.

The 59-year-old actress was asked about the notion that "middle-aged women are completely miserable" and insisted that cosmetic companies are responsible for that idea and that it is all a "conspiracy" set up by beauty commercials.

She told this week's edition of UsWeekly: "They have told us we’re miserable. And so if you even look at the nature of commercials, right, it’s always like, 'Do you have dry skin? Are you this? Womp-womp.' That’s what the narrative is, and the beauty company, pharmaceutical or whatever it is, they’re going to come in and solve all your problems for you. Because if you’re happy, well, what if you don’t need their dry-skin cream? So it’s this whole conspiracy we’ve been fed."

The 'Blue Lagoon' star - who has daughters Roman, 21, and 18-year-old Grier with husband Chris Henchy - did note that there are "downsides" to getting older but insisted that, at the same time, people are "no longer chasing" certain aspirations by that point.

She added: "Yes, [aging] does have the downsides, but [we’re] no longer chasing something: gotta have babies by this age, gotta get married, gotta finish college. There are so many decades where we’re just trying to get to the next stage. And then there’s a shift."

But the former 'Hannah Montana' actress is no "less ambitious" at this stage in her life and actually feels "pretty formidable" as she approaches her sixtieth birthday.

She said: "It doesn’t mean I’m less ambitious. If anything, I’m probably more ambitious because I feel I deserve it more. I still get afraid. I still get nervous I’m not good enough. I still have to force myself to push through, [but] we are becoming unignorable. We’re pretty formidable, and I think that’s a little frightening for everybody."