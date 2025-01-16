Brooke Shields thinks there is a pressure to "chase youth" that comes from the beauty industry.

The 59-year-old actress - who has daughters Rowan, 21, and Grier, 18, with husband Chris Henchy - explained that there seems to be a notion of looking at the past with "regret" at times but wants to find a certain "joy" within moving forward.

Speaking on 'Good Morning America', she said: "The beauty industry wants us to chase youth, we look at regrets—what if, what if. And I think it’s important to understand where you’ve been, but I think it’s really joyous to say, ‘I may not know where I’m going but I’m here, this is a different age than it used to be.

"The opportunities are different, and I wanna look my best and be healthy."

The Blue Lagoon' actress does wish that"everything was higher and tighter" in general but insisted that women are "no longer tied by biology" and can pursue whatever they want at any stage in life.

"I wish everything was higher and tighter, and I look at my gorgeous girls and they're just buoyant. But I earned everything that I have on my face. Pat yourself on your back and ask what you wanna do. You're no longer tied by biology in the same way. Opportunities are open to women in their forties, fifties and sixties."

Meanwhile, the former 'Hannah Montana' star - who shot to fame as a model in the early days of her career - revealed that the first time she spotted a wrinkle on her face, she mistook it for "dust" on the lens of the camera.

Writing in her memoir 'Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old', she said: "There was also the time I was doing a photo shoot, and after a couple shots I took a peek at the monitor. "

'I think there's some dust on the camera lens.

"I said to the photographer, pointing to a weird line on my cheek. His response was something to the effect of a pitying "Awww, you're cute." There was no dust. That "something" was a wrinkle.