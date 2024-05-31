Cara Delevingne has hailed Calvin Klein as one of her "bucket-list" brands.

Cara Delevingne features in a new Calvin Klein campaign

The 31-year-old model stars in a new Calvin Klein campaign, and Cara has revealed that she's always been a huge fan of the brand.

The London-born star told ELLE.com: "I’ve always been a huge fan of Calvin Klein. It’s been my go-to underwear forever.

"Calvin Klein has definitely been a bucket-list brand for me; I just love their iconic campaigns and timeless staple pieces."

Cara revealed that she struggles to identify just one particular item from the new collection, because she loves so many of the designs.

She said: "It’s too hard to pick just one - I love how versatile all the pieces are.

"It’s getting hot in London now, so whether it’s the boxers and a loose T-shirt or lounging around in the fitted cotton underwear all day, I am very happy."

What's more, Cara explained that the 'This Is Love' Pride campaign has a special significance for her.

She said: "I’m incredibly proud to be a part of this campaign and be a representative for my community in this very large display.

"In this current climate, it’s really important for people in this community, as well as allies, to speak up, be vocal and be proud."

Asked how straight allies can support their queer friends, Cara replied: "Allies are so important to help queer people get the rights they deserve. I think it’s about showing up, having tough conversations, asking questions, and staying curious."

Meanwhile, Cara previously admitted that she's struggled to put a label on her own sexuality.

The model revealed that she's wrestled with her identity at different points in time.

Speaking to the BBC, Cara - who previously dated actress Ashley Benson - explained: "I kind of started as bisexual, and then I was pansexual. I felt like ‘I don’t know what letter I am!'"