Charlotte Tilbury loves high heels

The 51-year-old cosmetics guru feels more confident in the right shoes and has a pair for "every occasion", even out dancing late at night comfortably.

Asked her most-worn wardrobe item, she told Sunday Times Style magazine: "My high heels, darling. When you wear heels you hold yourself differently; they improve your posture, you stick your bottom out and arch your back and feel empowered and confident. I think heels give you a great sense of empowerment.

"And I’ve got high heels for every occasion. I’ve got some really old Prada and Marc Jacobs pairs. Gianvito Rossi are my current favourite because they’re so comfortable. I can dance until 7am in Gianvito Rossi heels."

Charlotte rarely wears jeans but her family "love" to see her dressed casually.

She admitted: "I don’t wear [jeans] very often and when I do everyone’s like, 'Huh?', because I’m always in a dress or skirt. My kids love me in jeans.

"I wore a pair by Frame last weekend, in fact, in Scotland — with Saint Laurent heeled boots, darling, to walk the marshes. Frame jeans give you a great bottom."

And though the beauty mogul encourages people embracing their own sense of style, she can't understand why anyone would opt for a "tent dress".

She said: "While I do think there should be no rules in fashion and everyone should find their own style and enjoy it, I wouldn’t wear a tent dress. They’re ugly. Not flattering. Who wants to look like a duvet or a tent? I don’t understand."

Charlotte - who has sons Flynn and Valentine with husband George Waud - admitted she never goes to bed bare-faced.

She said of her bedroom look: "Just a bit of smudgy eyeliner. I love a sexy bedroom eye. But I take off everything else — you have to. I also wear my silk Carine Gilson nightgown."