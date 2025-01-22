Clare Waight Keller has sent Meghan, Duchess of Sussex “a few things” from Uniqlo.

Clare Waight Keller is now creative director at Uniqlo

The 54-year-old designer – who worked with the former actress when she designed her wedding dress in her role as creative director at Givenchy – is excited about her new role as creative director at the high street brand, particularly because her creations can be worn by so many people, including her royal fan.

She told Britain’s Grazia magazine of Meghan: “I’ve sent her a few things.”

And of the position, she added “The way I view it, currently, as a designer, I’m probably dressing the most people on the planet. In that way, my impact is huge.

“I’m not in a small sphere catering for a small audience who can afford the very top tier of fashion.

“And even though that is something we all greatly admire and love, part of me thinks being democratic at a point where there’s a big discrepancy between people who can afford things and those who can’t, offering great clothes to people who maybe don’t have a lot of money to spend, is a great gesture of design.”

Clare’s goal for the brand is to make it more inclusive and to encourage men to shop womenswear too.

She said: “Uniqlo is so open-minded about that

“And I think that’s the future, hence the big size ranges and the different proportions of things.

“In womenswear, I’m looking at bringing fashion into the core pieces by building out dresses, skirts, tops – those are the key areas that are currently underdeveloped.”

Clare’s 21-year-old twin daughters have offered valuable feedback on her new venture.

She said: “I get a lot of feedback from my daughters and they’ll often tell me, ‘All my uni friends are trying to get this but it’s sold out’ and ‘Can we get this?’

“And so you realise these are people who can actually afford the clothes, which is great.

“It means they’re able to afford pieces that they feel are cool and stylish.”