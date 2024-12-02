Claudia Schiffer "doesn't follow fashion advice" because her style is "instinctive".

Claudia Schiffer has shared her style advice

The 54-year-old supermodel admits she prefers to invest in "pieces that last" revealing she favours quality clothing and accessories rather than following trends.

She told The Times newspaper: "My personal style is instinctive, so I’m not one for following fashion advice. I don’t have any tricks or rules, but it can take patience to figure out what really suits me.

"I love denim during the day and I believe in investing in pieces that last, so quality and craftsmanship are important. Recently, I went to a party in New York wearing a white T-shirt, Ancient Greek sandals and my favourite Frame jeans, and I swapped my large suede Isabel Marant bag for a Chanel evening bag. I love making small changes."

Claudia added that she prefers heels to flats and only wears trainers to the gym, but she recently caved and bought a pair of sneakers to try out as a casual shoe.

She said: "[I like] heels, though I do prefer a good flat sandal or cowboy boot. Trainers are strictly for workouts. Although lately I’ve been warming to the idea - I just got myself a pair of Golden Goose trainers. Let’s see what happens …"

Claudia went on to share her top tip for maintaining her favourite denim pieces, adding: "I wear my jeans twice and then wash them, always inside out, and I never put them in the dryer.

"I become very attached to them and would hate for them to shrink. I don’t mind if the colour changes slightly."

It comes after Claudia admitted her 19-year-old daughter Clementine treats her wardrobe like a thrift shop because she's fascinated by 1990s style.

She told Grazia magazine: "Clementine is obsessed with the ’90s. She always says that rummaging through my wardrobe is like going thrifting in the most fabulous vintage shop!"

The model has three children – Caspar, 20, Clementine, 19, and 13-year-old Cosima – with her filmmaker husband Matthew Vaughn.