Damson Idris is fronting a new Tommy Hilfiger campaign

The 'Outside the Wire' actor - who has been a menswear ambassador for the brand since November 2023 - is joined by model Abby Champion in the advertisements for the spring denim collection and he's praised the campaign for "celebrating a true classic".

He said in a statement: “Being part of this campaign feels like celebrating a true classic.

“Denim is as versatile as it is timeless. Each piece in the collection has a story, and I’m excited to help bring that to life.”

The collection reimagines the brand's signature denim with fresh washes and refined cuts in a variety of styles including slim, straight, and modern.

And Abby - who starred in Tommy Hilfiger's fall 2024 campaign with fiance Patrick Schwarzenegger - is a huge fan of it all.

She said in her own statement: “Denim is an essential building block of my wardrobe, grounding my style in pieces that feel both effortless and endlessly versatile.

“Each fit, wash and design in the collection gives me the confidence to express myself, making it easy to create looks that are unique to me.”

The campaign will appear across digital channels and features photos shot by Angelo Pennetta.

When she and Patrik were announced for the fall campaign, Abby admitted the shoot "felt like coming home".

She said: "I’m used to working around the world, so to shoot with Patrick and Tommy in New York felt like coming home. Over the years Tommy has redefined the city’s style by mixing heritage with modern. Each piece had a familiar and reassuring feeling enhanced with elevated fabrics and contemporary style.”

Patrick added: "This campaign felt like an intimate and genuine reflection of our relationship so far. I always feel my best when Abby is by my side, and wearing Tommy’s latest collection, we felt comfortable, relaxed and classic. It’s a timeless campaign, and we look forward to a lifetime together."