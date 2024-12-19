Daniel Craig was willing to "wear whatever" for Jonathan Anderson.

Daniel Craig loves wearing Jonathan Anderson's clothes

The former Bond star, 56, starred in the designer's Loewe advert earlier this year thanks to his 'Queer' director Luca Guadagnino working with the JW Anderson founder, 40.

He told GQ: "We were working with Jonathan on this movie, who you just can't help falling in love with; he's a brilliant human being, and an amazing artist. I think I mentioned to Luca, 'Would he… would he want do anything? Can I?' Because I thought, I'd love to wear his clothes. And Luca went, 'Leave it with me.'"

Guadagnino, 53, noted: "I was the go-between."

The 'Knives Out' star became the face of the fashion brand's autumn/winter 2024 collection alongside fellow Hollywood star Lesley Manville, 68.

Craig continued: "An excellent matchmaker. Jonathan approached me, and I went and did a photo shoot, as simple as that; I said, 'You pick the clothes, I'll wear whatever you want me to wear.' And my hair was long because I'd grown it for this. There was no, like, “What look do I want this year…” It was purely just a nice timing thing that worked."

Elsewhere, the filmmaker hailed the ‘No Time To Die’ star an “icon” and compared him to late Hollywood siren Bette Davis.

He said: "Well I've been an ardent admirer of his work ever since I saw him in Love is the Devil. I think Daniel has a very rare quality; there is an icon himself, beyond the roles he plays — and he played pretty fairly iconic roles — and he's an incredible performer. He's like Bette Davis to me, if I had to compare."

Craig reacted: "I couldn't be happier."

Guadagnino further explained: "Yeah, because Bette was like [a] mega icon, she played some icons, and she was the greatest actress of her generation. And also a wonderful interview. I spent time watching her being interviewed on TV, it's incredible."