Demi Moore declared Cher her "personal hair inspiration" at the amfAR Gala.

Demi Moore and Cher had a special moment at the amfAR Gala

The 'Ghost' star, 61, was the host of the HIV and AIDS charity's bash at Cannes Film Festival, and she gave a special introduction to the 78-year-old music and screen legend and shared how she inspired her to have raven-black hair.

She told the crowd: “This incredible woman that I’m about to introduce, she’s a Grammy winner, an Oscar winner, an Emmy winner..."

When someone seemingly interrupted her, she clapped back: "Are you an Emmy winner over there in the back of the room? I f****** don’t think so!"

Before she gushed: “She’s a style icon and my personal hair inspiration.

“And she was honoured by amfAR for their award of inspiration in 2015. The bottom line is she’s one of the most talented, successful, and best loved performers of all time. So please…please give a warm welcome to the one and only Cher!”

Cher performed her 1998 classic 'Believe' at the gala.

The pair posed on the red carpet together, with Cher donning a classic all-black ensemble, whilst Demi wowed in a low-plunging white gown.

Onstage, the former rocked a dazzling bodysuit and the latter showed off her enviable figure in a glitzy silver number with mesh detailing.

Cher has vowed to keep her long locks no matter how old she gets.

In November, the 'Frozen' hitmaker told ‘Good Morning Britain’ about her thoughts on ageing: “I just can’t believe I will be 80 at some point, sooner than I wish.

“And I will still be wearing my jeans, and I will still be wearing long hair, and I will still be doing the same stuff I’ve always done.”