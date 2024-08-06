Designer Vassilios Kostetsos was "very, very sad" after Cindy Crawford dissed him on 'Watch What Happens Live'.

Designer Vassilios Kostetsos 'very sad' about Cindy Crawford's comments

The 58-year-old supermodel was asked by show host Andy Cohen which designer she would not work with again and replied: "OK, Vassilios. He was a swimwear designer in Greece. I’m just gonna go rando. I answered it, but I didn’t offend any big designers."

She later posted a picture of herself in his designs on Instagram and wrote: "From the archive…so many fun looks walking for @vassilioskostetsos. P.S. sorry for the mix up — I guess I fold under pressure! If you know you know. Sending a big kiss."

Vassilios revealed Cindy reached out to him to claim her response had been edited in order to "prepare him".

He told WWD: "When I listened, I was shocked. I felt very, very sad. I have a lot of respect and admiration for Cindy. I treated her fantastically, as I did with all of the supermodels."

And, he admitted he is worried about how Cindy's comments could affect his business.

He said: "Look, of course, it does [matter] because Cindy is a supermodel. She’s very important and her opinion counts. It's a strange situation because everybody was shocked by the news.

"I don’t know how she mixed up my name. Anyway the whole situation is over. But it’s very bad for me because I am very popular in Greece and all over the world. It's big damage to my name. The big thing is it’s on all the channels and on social media."