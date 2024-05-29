Elle Fanning doesn't like to "follow trends" in fashion.

Elle Fanning doesn't like to follow the crowd when it comes to fashion

The 26-year-old actress and fashionista prefers to set her own trends.

She told PEOPLE: “I've always cared about the way I looked, and I've always loved clothes and fashion.

"I don't like to follow too many trends."

She credits her unique sense of style to being given the freedom to experiment with looks as a child.

The 'L'Oreal Paris spokesperson said: “I was allowed to experiment growing up.

"I would go to a lot of thrift stores and vintage stores and mix those things with my everyday clothes. I had a 1950s bathing suit phase when I was 7.”

On what she looks for in a red carpet gown, she said: “There has to be something eye-catching about it, something maybe a little bit off about it, something a little weird that makes it interesting.

"The angles have to work. Whether it's a really big dress or if it's flowy, you want the angles to be right.”

The 'The Girl from Plainville' star wowed in a sheer backless Gucci gown at Cannes Film Festival this week, among other looks.

She added: “An ‘Elle’ dress is normally pastel, and then also can have that kind of twinge of Grace Kelly aspects. That's always a go-to for me, especially in Cannes.”

Elle declared: “Cannes is the ultimate playground for fashion, and you can go all out."