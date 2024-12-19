Gigi Hadid is hands-on with her cashmere brand Guest in Residence and likes to visit the New York office and store "weekly".

Gigi Hadid visits her NYC Guest in Residence office weekly to check-in on her clothing business

The 29-year-old supermodel launched the clothing brand in 2022, and while she loves to keep a close eye on her business, the catwalk beauty admits she needs to step back a little and let her staff work their magic.

She told the London Evening Standard: "I love having our office and store in New York so close to me that I can go check in weekly. I know everyone that works there.

“But I have to let the baby expand now, and trust that the people we have trained all have the same goals.”

As well as 100 per cent cashmere knits, the brand sells rugby shirts, jacquard vests, plaid shirts, puffer jackets and more.

Gigi says the aim is for customers to invest in a high-quality garment that is going to be in their closet for a lifetime.

She said: “The weight of the piece is what makes it valuable because each fibre of cashmere is what you’re investing in."

Teasing new colours, she said: “Colour is so important: everyone should invest in their favourite neutrals. We’ll continue throughout the seasons to launch favourite pieces in new colours.

“They are funky classics.”

Guest in Residence also sells fashionable ski wear and the catwalk beauty admitted modelling in heels has taken its toll on her knees and ankles.

She said: "I have been modelling and on heels probably more than anyone should in their lifetime and my knees and my ankles are getting older.”

Gigi went on to share that the brand is inspired by her experiences working with big-name designers.

She said: “I was really lucky in the early days to work with all types of designers.

“When I put on an outfit at work, it’s my job to sell that and to pay attention to the details: what makes it special? What’s not great about this piece? It’s a loss of an education if you’re a model and you’re not paying attention to that stuff.”

Gigi actually worked with one of her muses, the late Virgil Abloh - who founded the popular high-end streetwear label Off-White and held the position of artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton - on her ideas for her own brand before his death in 2021.

Gigi added: “Guest in Residence is really just a culmination of all of the experiences and the people that I’ve been blessed to watch and know. “He saw me as creative. When someone you respect and admire sees you in that way, it can be life changing.”