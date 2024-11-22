Jeff Goldblum's kids have chosen which clothes they want to inherit

Jeff Goldblum's children have already chosen which clothes they want to inherit when he dies.

The 71-year-old actor has sons Charlie, nine, and seven-year-old River with wife Emilie and the boys are already so interested in his wardrobe, they are looking forward to taking his favourite pieces when he is no longer with them.

He told InStyle magazine: “They go through my closet and go, ‘Dada! When you die, can I have this? Can I have that?’ So we have that conversation.

He quipped: “It doesn’t seem to be any big deal to them, at least."

The 'Wicked' actor is particularly keen to pass on his expensive watches to his sons in the years to come.

He added: “I like the idea of possibly having them [be] the recipients of a Cartier watch a piece.

“And here’s the other inheritable Rolex watch. It’s a real Rolex watch, but it’s customised.”

Previously, the 'Jurassic Park' star shared that due to becoming a father later on in life at the age of 62, he often thinks about who items will be passed on to when he buys them.

He told iNews: “I keep doing the math, and keep extrapolating where they’re going to be, and where I’m going to be. And when I buy a watch, I wonder who’s going to get it.”

Jeff also said that he finds being a father in his 70s “amazing”.

He told The Independent newspaper about the joys of parenthood in later life: “It’s amazing. Every emotion comes up, and you are forced to examine everything that you model and could be better at.

“It’s a great task and opportunity.”