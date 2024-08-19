Kaia Gerber has embraced her love of reading in her new DKNY campaign.

The 22-year-old catwalk star - daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford - has returned as the face of the brand for a second season to front the fall 2024 adverts and design bosses indulged Kaia's favourite hobby by picturing her sitting on the floor of a library with her nose buried in a book.

Jeff Goldfarb, executive vice president at G-III Apparel Group, owner of the DKNY brand, said: "We are thrilled to have Kaia as the global face of DKNY for the second season.

"Her vibrant energy comes to life as our campaign ties back to the core values of the brand and resonates with our consumers while building more global visibility for the brand."

Trey Laird, who was in charge of creative direction on the shoot, added: "Kaia personally is an avid reader and book lover, with a vibrant growing online community through her book club.

"The concept of the campaign was an inspiring opportunity to connect DKNY's love of all things New York with Kaia's love of literature in a pure authentic way."

The campaign features stories of New York City and features quotes from books including 'The Great Gatsby' by F. Scott Fitzgerald and 'Bright Lights, Big City' by Jay McInerney.

The clothes featured in the new collection are said to embrace a "Gen-Z ethos" and include coats worn with streetwear, puffer jackets, winter wools and pleated skirts.

There are also longer-length skirts, structured capes and relaxed dresses in velvet and satin as well as sequinned skirts.