Kate Moss wanted to design wardrobe "staples" for Zara.

Kate Moss hopes her designs for Zara become wardrobe staples

The supermodel has teamed up with the high street giant to produce a new collection in time for Christmas party season but Kate, 50, is adamant she wanted her pieces to be versatile enough to be worn to plenty of different events and classic enough to last for years.

She told Grazia magazine: "The collection is sexy, fun, rock’n’roll. It’s a day-to-night collection – we wanted something that could translate to both.

"The pieces are perfect for a party, but they had to be versatile, too. Take the jacket off and you’re in a halterneck, that kind of idea."

Kate went on to add: "Ultimately, the collection had to be about things that we wanted. There are pieces I’ve had in my wardrobe that I have worn over and over again.

"I know that they’re the pieces I’ll pack when I go away. Certain dresses here feel exactly like that, like they’ll become new staples, like the long cream dress.

"It’s so easy and so glamorous and you could wear it on a beach or in a nightclub with a heel."

However, there are still plenty of glamorous pieces which are perfect for holiday parties. She went on: "There are a couple of pieces here that are real 'Christmas party, going for dinner' and lending you a bit of sparkle.

"The brocade jacket worn over a dress – that definitely says Christmas. But you could also wear it to a gig with jeans."

The collection - which launches instore and online on November 30 - includes an ivory satin blazer for £119, a silver dress inspired by an outfit Kate previously wore to Glastonbury Festival in 2005 for £119, red sandals for £169, python print hot pants for £229 and a leopard print jacket for £699.

It comes after Kate admitted she hates fashion "trends" because she can't stand seeing the same "shoe and bag" in every shop.

During an appearance on Bella Freud's 'Fashion Neurosis' podcast, she explained: "I hate fashion codes. I hate like: 'Oh this bag's in fashion so everybody designs the same f****** bag.' I hate that kind of thing. Like oh this is fashionable so everybody has to have that in their shop. I really don't like that.

"Like I walked through the airport the other day and in every shop was the same shoe and the same bag from like every designer. I was like: 'What the f*** is the point in doing that?' I don't understand ...

"They might put it on the runway different but when it gets to the shop it's all the same. Like why? It's not fun when it's fashionable.

"You know like the trends. That's what they call them. The trends ... Trends are awful. [As soon as it's a trend] you can't wear it any more."