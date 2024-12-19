Kelly Rutherford's top fashion tip is to take inspiration from "younger people".

The 'Gossip Girl' star, 56, has admitted she's always keen to step out of her comfort zone when it comes to clothes and she enjoys stealing ideas from her teenage daughter Helena.

She told WWD: "I think it's about being your authentic self, but it's also about putting yourself out there and stepping a little out of your boundaries; being open and inspired by younger people, like my daughter.

"You think: 'Oh, she's going to learn a lot from me,' but I learn so much from my daughter, and from my kids. I love to learn new things and I love fashion, so for me, it's fun."

Kelly went on to reveal her winter staples and admitted she can't get enough of coats and boots.

She added: "I'm all about fabulous coats and boots for this season. And I love the functionality of a good crossbody bag for daily wear.

"I think the fun part of fashion is just to find something that's unique and different - to discover something beautiful from emerging brands around the globe. I'm always looking for new, exciting designers to support."

In the interview, Kelly also touched on her favourite beauty items and admitted she's a huge fan of Noble Panacea's Absolute Nourishing Lift Oil and Korres' shampoo and conditioner for coloured hair.

Kelly previously opened up about her style in an interview published on the website of London department store Harrods - admitting she tries to opt for classic looks over sexy styles.

She said: "I never felt very showy or overtly sexy. I always just wanted to be comfortable and elegant, with pieces that represented quality over quantity."

Kelly went on to admit her style could be classed as "quiet luxury", adding: "Yeah, because it’s always been my thing. I didn’t even know there was a phrase for it, I’ve just always loved it."