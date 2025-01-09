Kylie Kelce is relying on "stretchy pants" now that she is pregnant.

The 32-year-old star already has Wyatt, five, Elliotte, three, and 23-month-old Bennett with retired NFL star Jason Kelce, 37, and they are expecting baby number four but she has begged strangers to not comment on her expanding size.

Speaking on the 'Not Gonna Lie' podcast, she explained: "This week baby girl has definitely popped, so there's no more hiding her. Stretchy pants are in full force, as is commentary from friends, family and, of course, perfect strangers… don't comment on her size. This includes comments like, ‘You're huge. How much weight have you gained? Are you sure it's not twins?’"

Kylie - who herself has become famous since her brother-in-law Travis Kelce started dating pop megastar Taylor Swift - "still can't believe" that some people think that pregnant women want to hear "anything" about their size as they naturally gain weight.

She said: "I still can't believe that people think that women who are building a human being want to hear anything about their size. Newsflash, they don't. Cut that ."

The influencer first announced her pregnancy in November last year.

Alongside a picture of her three daughters, she wrote on Instagram: "I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page."

Jason - who married Kylie in 2018 - previously admitted that he and his wife had discussed the idea of having more children, but insisted that the choice lay entirely with her.

He told People: "It's not my decision. We’ve talked about, before having kids, having certain numbers but I think whatever Kylie's comfortable with. We'll figure it out."