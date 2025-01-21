Lennon Gallagher has hailed his dad Liam Gallagher his style icon.

Lennon Gallagher takes fashion inspiration from dad Liam Gallagher

The 23-year-old fashion model - who is the son of the Oasis frontman, 52, and All Saints star Nicole Appleton, 50 – gets his fashion sense from his parka and bucket hat-loving rocker dad and late music icon David Bowie, who was known for his flamboyant androgynous style.

He told GQ: “I'd call my dad my style icon, and David Bowie's one too, he's really sick.”

One trendy sneaker he’s not a fan of is the Adidas Samba.

He said: “To be fair, I never really bought into the hype.

“I mean, I've been wearing Adidas shoes since I was a kid, and I've actually never had Sambas, and I don't think I ever will.”

An item that he will never get rid of his oversized leather jacket from Coach, which he admits provides him with some anonymity when he’s out and about.

He said: “I have this leather coat from Coach that I got in September last year, and I've literally been wearing that every single day since. It's the one thing that I probably couldn't live without. Like, it's really, really big, and I can wrap myself up in it and hide away from the world and stuff. It's a really good piece.”

Lennon began the interview by revealing he wants to dress "a bit more grungy" in 2025.

The artist wants to go back to the casual '90s style that was made popular by grunge bands such as Nirvana and Soundgarden and typically includes ripped jeans, tops and cardigans, stripes, and beanie hats.

He said: “I used to do it a lot more when I was younger, not really anymore though.

“But, you know, I still love the pieces. I like the jeans, the leather jackets, and all that stuff. And it's something that I really want to emulate more this year.”